Funeral set for family killed in Colts Neck mansion fire

COLTS NECK — Funeral services have been scheduled for a family whose bodies were found at their burning New Jersey mansion.

Authorities have said all four members of the Caneiro family were "victims of homicidal violence," but no one has been charged in their deaths. A joint wake for the family will be held at noon on Dec. 2, with their funeral following at 3 p.m. Both the wake and the funeral will be held at the Holmdel Funeral Home.

In his obituary Keith Caneiro is remembered as someone who "loved spending time with his family and his dog Sydney in Greece and New Jersey." He was also described as a "passionate sports fan and a loving husband and father."

Jennifer Caneiro's obituary recalls her as someone who "loved to host parties for every holiday at her home." The four family members were killed just two days before Thanksgiving.

"He was an altruistic person, who would help everyone and anyone who needed assistance," the obituary said.

Keith Caneiro was found shot to death outside the family's Colts Neck home Tuesday, while his wife, Jennifer, and their two young children, Jesse and Sophia, were found inside the residence. Officials say all were slain before the fire.

A few hours earlier, another blaze occurred at the Ocean Township home of Keith Caneiro's brother, Paul Caneiro. He's been charged with setting fire to his own house, but authorities won't say if he's a suspect in the slayings.

Paul Caneiro is being held at the Monmouth County Jail pending an initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

