Perdue Foods has recalled 16,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dinosaur shaped chicken nuggets for mislabeled packaging that doesn't warn the product contains milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse or allergic reactions in connection with the mislabeled nuggets.

The recall involved 12-oz. packages of “Perdue Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a “Use By” date of “MAR 11 2019” and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010. The products were shipped to stores in New Jersey and a dozen other states along the East Coast.

The problem was discovered when a retail store notified the company of an incorrect label.

Earlier this month, Perdue recalled over 68,000 pounds of frozen SimplySmart Organics nuggets, after several bags were found to have wood inside.

Perdue frozen chicken nugget recall in Jan 2019 (usda.gov)

Consumers with questions about either recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (877) 727-3447.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

More from NJ 101.5: