Frigid overnight, dry for the weekend — a few flurries today?

New Jersey is going to try its best to stay dry into the middle of next week following two rainy days, but there exists a possibility of some scattered snow flurries throughout the day on Friday.

Those are not expected to be a nuisance, however, with clouds and sun mixing during the daytime hours and high temperatures mainly in the 30s, though South Jersey could get close to 40.

Temps turn very, very cold overnight, with lows predicted in the mid-teens.

Much of the state will stay below freezing on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and the range of highs running from the upper 20s to mid-30s. Then Sunday, those highs increase by about 10 degree; highs will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s, while we turn from partly to mostly cloudy.

Right now the next chance for legitimate snow looks like it will come on Wednesday, but Dan will be able to update you on that as necessary.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 28. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

