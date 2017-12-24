“Friendly Christmas Lights Competition” Update!
‘Twas the weeks before Christmas, and all through my neighborhood, cars started driving by…to check out the lights!
Unlike the classic poem, my lines don’t rhyme, but, that’s what has been happening!
You might recall that “FedEx Pat” put up his annual display during Thanksgiving weekend.
And, he’s done.
“Cornershow Bob” started “stringing up the lights” that weekend…but, his display just keeps growing!!
And, we neighbors…and YOU, through nj1015.com…get to enjoy the…spectacle!
While I was on vacation (visiting friends and family in the “North Woods” of Wisconsin)…
“Cornershow Bob” kept busy…
…”growing” his display!
Just remember…no photos can TRULY reflect the AWESOME displays that these two “friendly competitors” have put up!
SERIOUSLY!
So…I’m standing in the rain in Cornershow’s yard…thinking that I have (finally) captured the essence of it all…when…what to my wondering eyes should appear…
…Is that something…new…to ME?
(Don’t believe me? Feel free to compare the pictures from my November 26th article by clicking here!)
I thought (and have been told emphatically) that “FedEx Pat” NEVER adds to his display once he is “done.”
I guess there really are exceptions to EVERY rule…even at Christmastime!
Happy Ho-Ho-Ho!
