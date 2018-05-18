Fresh basil pesto recipe — make your own

Many New Jersey farms and gardens are already growing basil, and many people are already picking and using it.

I love basil, and use it as often as I can. My favorite use of the fragrant herb is in making pesto sauce. I've had it in restaurants and from jarred brands available in stores, but nothing beats homemade.

It's so easy and if you have plenty in your garden (it grows easily anywhere the sun shines) like I do, make some! See how above

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

 

 

 

 

Filed Under: Basil, Homemade Pesto, Newsletter, NJ Basil, Pesto
Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top