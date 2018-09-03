Freehold Township officer, motorcyclist hurt in crash

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A an on duty police officer was one of two people injured in a crash on Route 537 between the officer's patrol car and a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Kozloski Road and Route 537 in Freehold Township around 2:20 p.m., shutting down the intersection for several hours, according to Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Swendeman did not disclose the details of what led to the crash or identity either person involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) and Freehold Township Police Department.

