Free-speech group sues NJ college that fired prof over racial comments

By Associated Press January 4, 2018 3:24 PM
Lisa Durden on Tucker Carlson Tonight (Fox News Channel)

NEWARK — A nonprofit organization claims Essex County College has illegally withheld documents concerning the firing of an instructor over racially charged comments she made in a television interview.

The school fired adjunct professor Lisa Durden in June after she made comments on Fox News defending a Black Lives Matter event that only invited black people. Durden is black.

When Carlson asked her thoughts, Durden replied: “Boo hoo hoo. You white people are angry because you couldn’t use your white privilege card” to attend the event.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education alleges the college violated state law by ignoring multiple open records requests.

The suit seeks to force the college to produce the documents, including emails sent by administrators in the days leading up to Durden’s suspension and firing.

A college spokesman and an attorney for the school didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

After her appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Durden ran as the Green Party’s candidate for lieutenant governor in the November election.

