Free showings of ‘Black Panther’ coming to New Jersey

In honor of Black History Month, Disney will be offering free showings of the Academy Award nominated film Black Panther at AMC Theatres from February 1st through February 7th , according to Variety.

The film, which reportedly cost $200 million to make, raked in $1.35 billion worldwide. It is part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and is the first superhero blockbuster to feature a black lead role. It is also the first superhero film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Picture category.

Tickets must be reserved in advance. AMC Theatres in Cherry Hill, Clifton, Eatontown, Elizabeth, Freehold, Hamilton, Mountainside, New Brunswick, Paramus, Princeton, Rockaway, and Wayne are showing the film. To book tickets, click here .

