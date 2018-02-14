Free flu shots available to kids Thursday in hard-hit NJ county

FREEHOLD — As the second flu fatality in the state is confirmed , free flu shots will be available in the county that has reported the second-highest number of cases.

Children aged 6 months through 17 years from select Monmouth County communities will be able to get a free shot at the county health offices on Route 9 in Freehold between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. Non-residents will be charged $15.

The shot is free to residents of Aberdeen, Allentown, Asbury Park, Atlantic Highlands, Avon-By-The-Sea, Belmar, Bradley Beach, Eatontown, Englishtown, Farmingdale, Hazlet, Holmdel, Howell, Keansburg, Keyport, Lake Como, Manasquan, Marlboro, Matawan, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Grove, Oceanport, Roosevelt, Shrewsbury Township, and Union Beach.

As of Feb. 3, 10,418 cases of the flu had been confirmed in New Jersey, with 1,236 of those cases in Monmouth County. Only Bergen County, with 1,382 cases, had more. The state is expected to release new numbers on Wednesday.

The state on Tuesday confirmed a second death from the flu, a 6-year-old girl from Hudson County, but did not disclose her identity. A GoFundMe page created to help with medical, funeral, and memorial costs identified the girl as Nevaeh Hernandez of North Bergen. Free flu shots will be available to North Bergen students on Wednesday, according to the district website .

