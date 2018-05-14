Free college should be earned … or at least desired

As Gov. Phil Murphy continues getting pushback on his proposed state budget, one of the things legislative leaders are opposed to is the governor's plan to offer free tuition to county colleges.

Add me to the list of those who are opposed.

First off, nothing is free if we, the taxpayers, are picking up the tab. Murphy estimates the final tab will be $200 million a year. Secondly, if I'm going to pay for someone's college, it will be for my own children. At least I know that they will honestly want to go. How many people will waste time in free college just because they have no idea what to do with their lives and just want to buy two more years? That leads to overcrowded classrooms filled with people who will make it tougher on those who truly want to learn.

I believe you should only go to college if you're convinced that you know what you want to do with your life and you need a college education to achieve that goal. If you want to go to find yourself, then find the money for that on your own.

If we are going to offer free college despite how many of us feel about it, then it should at least be earned with a letter showing why you want to go to college and how you'll give back to New Jersey once you get your degree.

In New York, to get free college you must agree to live and work there for the amount of time you participate in the program. What do we get in New Jersey? Unfortunately, we know what we get here in New Jersey — and it looks like we're going to be getting it again.

