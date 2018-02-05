Free coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts after Eagles win Super Bowl

Do the Eagles run on Dunkin? Do you?

Sunday night's historic Philadelphia Eagles victory at Super Bowl LII means to free coffee for fans (of the Eagles, or just of coffee) throughout the region.

The offer is available members of Dunkin Donuts' "DD Perks" membership rewards program, including those signing up today. The offer is good at participating stores in southern New Jersey, parts of Delaware and, of course, in and around Philadelphia.

Wawa offered free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday up until the start of the game.