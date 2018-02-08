Free beer at the Philly Eagles parade: How to get it

PHILADLEPHIA — All that celebrating is going to make you thirsty.

Budweiser promised back in August it would give out free beer to everyone in Philadelphia if the Eagles won the Super Bowl. And now it's making good on that promise.

PhillyVoice.com reports Budweiser is prepared to give out at least 38,000 cans of beer during Thursday's parade and celebration in Philadelphia. Participating bars will each be given some of 38,000 tokens, redeemable for the beers — versions of a list have of participating bars have circulated on social media, though no formal list has been published.

Bud Light reps will be at the participating bars, according to the report. Each Eagles fan over 21 will be given a single token to be exchanged for a can of beer — and a hand stamp to show that fan has already gotten his or her freebee.

Yards Brewery will give out its own Philly Pale Alle at its Spring Garden taproom as well, according to a 6ABC.com report .

Uber riders in the parade zone get a $20 credit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parade zone, under a partnership with Miller Lite, 6ABC.com reports. Riders must use the code "PhillyParade."

In addition, reps will be distributing $10 Lyft coupons, according to the PhillyVoice.com report.

