Franklin teen died of a heart attack at school, mom says

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — The Franklin High School teenager who died suddenly during gym class earlier this month had suffered a heart attack, according to a social media post by his mother.

Dyllan Burrell was just 14-years-old when he collapsed and died on the morning of May 8. Staff members performed CPR on the freshman before he was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

A Facebook fundraising page raised more than $40,000 to help the family with funeral costs. On Tuesday, his mother Tracy posted on the page that he had died of a heart attack while playing lacrosse that morning. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

"This was a lesson for my family always expect the unexpected," she said in the post. "Dyllan was a healthy child and while playing lacrosse he fell to his death (heart attack.)"

Warren said her son had shown no signs of being sick before he died. She also thanked the people who rallied around her and her family following his death.

"I guess God was ready for him, but I was not ready for him to go," she said. "He brought so many of us together that day. Family that were not around as much gave the biggest hugs and friends came with love and support."

