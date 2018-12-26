Four people dead in Wednesday morning Parkway crash

An accident on the Garden State Parkway early Wednesday morning has left four people dead.

A car crashed into a tanker truck around 2:50 am. between Exit 80 in Berkeley Township and Exit 81 in Toms River, State Police say. New Jersey State Police say the truck driver was unharmed in the accident but they haven't released any further information as of yet nor returned messages for comment.

Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little told Townsquare Media his department assisted with the early crash investigation.

A white Infiniti crashed into the back of the truck in the southbound lanes of the Parkway and killed the four occupants, who were not taken to the hospital, according to ABC-7 Eyewitness News in New York .

The right lane of the road continued to be blocked heading into rush hour Wednesday, according to state traffic reports.

