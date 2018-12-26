4 young men from Ocean County killed in Parkway crash

The victims of a fatal crash Wednesday on the Garden State Parkway have been identified as four men in their 20s from Ocean County.

State Police said that the driver of an Infiniti G37 sedan, Kevin Quispe-Prieto, 21, of Beachwood, was in the right lane of the Parkway past Exit 81 in Toms River when he struck the rear of the truck around 2:50 a.m.

The driver and his three passengers — Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 23, Victor Lugo, 24, and Robert Ordenana, 23, all of Lakewood — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers arrived about 2:50 a.m. to milepost 81.5 and were assisted by Toms River police.

"This is obviously very tragic during the holiday season," State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez told New Jersey 101.5. "Nobody wants to come up on an incident like this."

State Police have not determined the cause of the crash. Other details were not immediately available early Wednesday afternoon.

Exit 80 on the Parkway brings drivers to South Toms River. The right lane of the road heading toward Exit 80 was blocked during Wednesday morning rush hour.

Video courtesy of ABS-7 Eyewitness News: