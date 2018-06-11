Four new NJ schools getting armed police officers

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — Four district schools will be staffed with full-time, armed police officers when the new school year begins in September, according to borough and school officials who have been in discussions since last year.

Those discussions ramped up, NorthJersey.com reported, following the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed.

How many officers will be hired is still to be determined, the report said, and negotiations continue with a fifth school in Hasbrouck Heights, the private, Catholic Corpus Christi School, as to whether armed police will be stationed there in September as they have been since the Florida shooting.

Cherry Hill, East Brunswick, Jackson, and Woodbridge are just a sampling of some of the more recent New Jersey school districts to increase security or add armed guards since February.

Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

More from New Jersey 101.5: