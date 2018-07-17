Four chain restaurants I wish were in New Jersey

New Jersey doesn’t have as many chain restaurants as other places with similar populations for a couple of reasons: the wide variety of local restaurants and the high price of land here. I am a fan of a lot of different local eateries, but sometimes I wish there were more fast food choices for those times you just want to grab and go. The following are a few of the chains that still aren’t in New Jersey.

1. Jack in the Box — Contrary to popular belief, it is not just for stoners; their deep fried tacos are greasy and disgusting and irresistible at the same time.

2. Steak 'n Shake — they tried to make inroads into New Jersey with limited menus, but this midwest staple offers fresh steak burgers and outstanding shakes (I visited the one near Times Square, but it was a limited menu and not very good).

3. In-N-Out Burger — Okay, I’ve never actually eaten at one of these, but the people who have are rabid in their devotion; they won’t open a restaurant more than 300 miles from their distribution center so that the food is always fresh….they are a west coast operation.

4. Culver’s — I’ve only eaten there on road trips, but their butter burger is pretty unique.

Did I leave off your favorite? Let us know.

