Four-alarm fire at former Burlington tree farm shuts Route 206

SPRINGFIELD (Burlington) — An early-morning four-alarm fire damaged an abandoned home on a former tree farm and closed a section of Route 206 on Tuesday morning.

Mansfield Police said the fire started just after 4 a.m. on the property of the former Sandy Creek Nursery tree farm and was brought under control around 6:30 a.m. No was injured fighting the fire.

Route 206 was closed in the area of the Columbus Farmer's Market for part of the morning commute.

The cause of the fire was being investigated by the Burlington County Fire Marshal.

