Former student sues Stockton, fraternity over rape and video

GALLOWAY — A former Stockton University student filed a lawsuit against the college and Pi Kappa Phi fraternity claiming she was drugged, then raped, on campus last year.

Her accused attacker posted three videos of their encounter on his SnapChat account, according to the suit, which led the student to consider taking her own life and being placed on academic probation after her grades dropped.

The Trentonian reported the former student, identified as "M.R.," met a 2015 graduate named Zachary Madle at an off-campus party at the Pi Kappa Phi house in February 2017. She claims in the suit to have been served alcohol despite being under 21 at the time.

The fraternity is not a recognized organization at Stockton and its house is off-campus, according to the suit, which claimed only females were invited to the party

Madle and one of his male friends returned to "M.R."'s dorm room at Stockton and were both still in the room when she woke up in the morning with a "sore vagina," according to the report.

In a second encounter, Madle came to "M.R."'s dorm room on Valentine's Day and brought vodka and wine with him in a backpack, according to the report, after they exchanged texts earlier in the day. While she was in the bathroom to change into "more comfortable clothing," "M.R." claimed in the suit that Madle spiked her drink.

She accused Madle of taking off her clothes and assaulting her while she was unconscious. He also posted three videos of her onto his SnapChat, including one in which she is naked, according to the suit.

The suit also claimed that hospital testing revealed "M.R." also contacted gonorrhea from Madle. She had difficulty coping with the aftermath of the incident and eventually filed a complaint with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, after which Madle was charged with invasion of privacy for recording a sexual act without consent, according to the suit.

A Stockton University spokeswoman told the Trentonian the school was aware of the suit but had not yet received it yet. A message from New Jersey 101.5 about the suit has not yet been returned.

