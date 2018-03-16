NJ teacher used coconut water cam to look up girls’ skirts

MEDFORD — A former Lenape High School teacher is facing five years in prison after admitting charges that he took surreptitious videos up girls' skirts.

Eric T. Howell, 44, of Maple Shade, would wander through the hallways and his classroom to take photos and videos underneath girls' skirts through a camera he hid in a coconut water box placed on the side of his briefcase, Burlington County prosecutors said.

Investigators say he would unscrew the cap and carry his briefcase in a way that allowed the camera to point up a girl's skirt or loose-fitting shorts while he walked next to them.

He was suspended last year when someone noticed an apparent attempt to position his briefcase beneath a student's skirt.

Howell, hired as a chemistry teacher in 2016, was suspended by the school in May.

The investigation revealed that Howell did not share or upload the videos and recordings.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree child endangerment. His sentencing is scheduled for June 20 in Superior Court in Mount Holly.