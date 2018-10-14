Former Jersey Shore ‘American Idol’ star faces heroin charge

NORFOLK, Virginia — A former American Idol competitor from the Jersey Shore was arrested in Virginia for heroin distribution on Thursday.

Antonella Barba was charged by the Norfolk County, Virginia Sheriff's Office with distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin, and was being held without bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old from Point Pleasant Beach, who went to Red Bank Catholic HIgh School, competed during the show's 6th season of "Idol." Her time on the show was controversial as pictures of her drinking, sitting on the toilet and topless surfaced on the internet, according to an NJ.com story at the time.

She was eliminated from the show in the first week of live programs after making the Top 12.

TMZ reported she was arrested for shop lifting in New York in 2011.

She performed the national anthem at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in April, according to a post on her Facebook page.

Her most appearance was on the Jimmy Kimmel Show in a segment called "Where Are They Now" in which she appeared in a "We Are The World' style video with other contestants William Hung, General Larry Platt, Reuben Studdard and "Chewbacca Girl."

"I'm honored to be one of the favorites you picked & had so much fun performing this skit," she wrote on her Facebook page.

