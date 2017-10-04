MONROE (Middlesex) — Police had to use Narcan to revive a former Jamesburg councilman after he crashed his truck into a high school goal posts.

Sign welcoming people to Jamesburg (Borough of Jamesburg)

Thomas Busco Jr., 49, drove his Ford F150 truck onto the football field at Monroe High School on Tuesday and into the scoreboard, Jamesburg police told MyCentralJersey.com.

An officer who had watched Busco hit the scoreboard administered CPR after discovering he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Paramedics gave Busco a shot of Narcan to revive him.

Busco resigned from the council in September after a car crash and being charged with cocaine possession, according to NJ.com.

Busco was charged with DWI in a school zone, reckless driving and careless driving, according to published reports.

