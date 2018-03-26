Foreman made $500K barely ever showing up to work. But now …

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — A former foreman and member of the International Longshoremen's Association will spend the next two years in jail for collecting a bogus salary.

c, 66, who worked at Port Elizabeth, collected a salary of close to $500,000 for a job that included work he didn't do, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. Over the course of almost two years, Moe would show up at work for as little as eight hours per week while other workers would submit false timesheets for him, which sometimes included overtime payments, Carpenito said.

Moe collected weekly paychecks of more than $9,000, according to Carpenito. He was convicted in October of last year on 14 charges, including 13 counts of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud conspiracy.

Carpenito said the 13 counts were for the 13 weeks where Moe either was out of the country or state and did not show for work at all, or did not meet the minimum 40 hour work weeks expected with his job.

In addition to the prison term, Moe was sentenced to three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $749,000 in restitution.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com