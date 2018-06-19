For sake of left lane, we need more cops like this in NJ

You know what the law is in New Jersey. If you're in the left lane and someone behind you clearly wants to go faster, you need to move to the right. It's the law. You are not a traffic cop. You are not a rolling speed limit enforcer.

You are a menace.

How many times do we wish we'd see police give more tickets for this? Well in Indiana they passed the same law regarding left lanes 3 years ago. Just like here, not everyone gets it. There is an Indiana state trooper who recently gave a ticket to a slow driver for violating the left lane law and he is being hailed a hero. Perhaps a superhero.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles wrote about his traffic stop on Twitter.

“I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65. The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane. Again … if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass.”

The world reacted. Even the famous. Troy Aikman, former Dallas QB now sports analyst, tweeted, "Finally!"

Graham Rahal, IndyCar driver, tweeted, “This guy is my hero. Fast lane cruisers are one of my biggest frustrations!”

I would think Graham knows his way around cars.

The important part of this story is what else Wheeles said. “The spirit of the law is that since many people drive well above the speed limit, it creates an ‘accordion effect’ as traffic starts backing up behind the slower vehicle. This is where many of our crashes occur on the interstates. It’s all in the name of safety. This is in no way encouraging people to speed. Those speeders are definitely in violation, also. Vehicles all travel at different speeds. It was put in place to keep left lane drivers (or the family ten cars back) from getting run over by faster traffic while in the left lane.”

The spirit of the law is that since many people drive well above the speed limit...

THANK YOU Sgt. Wheeles!

So for every pious idiot reading this who believes as long as they're doing the speed limit they shouldn't have to get out of the left lane, there you have it. You've never been right. What you are doing is illegal and just as dangerous if not more dangerous than the guy behind you who wants to speed. It's a separate issue, and if the police want to issue him a speeding ticket they will. But YOU ARE NOT THE POLICE! As former Gov. Christie might have said, get the HELL out of the LEFT LANE!

note: In 2016, 46,752 tickets were issued in New Jersey for hogging the left lane. That's 128 per day. It may sound like a lot. Considering how pervasive this problem is, those numbers could probably triple and still not be enough.

