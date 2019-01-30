Fluffy’s Super Bowl Forecast

All year long my dog Fluffy has been forecasting football games by eating out of the bowl in front of the team he thinks will win. Now it's time to see who he thinks will win Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams were the first team the Patriots beat in the Super Bowl back in 2002 when Adam Vinatieri kicked a 48 yard field goal to beat the then St. Louis Rams 20-17, who were 14 point favorites coming into the game. This year the Patriots are favored by 2.5 points with Las Vegas posting over 46 different prop bets on the game. If your prop bet includes a puppy, here's Fluffy's suggestion.

