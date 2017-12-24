Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Fluffy’s Picks: Will the Giants have a merry Christmas in the Desert?

By Steve Trevelise December 24, 2017 9:36 AM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

The 2017 season has been a largely forgettable affair for the New York Giants, but with 2018 just around the corner Big Blue is looking to head into the new year with some momentum.

The Arizona Cardinals are standing in their way, hoping to send their visitors home with lumps of coal in their stockings. Who will emerge victorious? Fluffy sure has his own idea of which way the game will go. Is he right?

Remember bet with your head and not over it, gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

 

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: | Category: Steve Trevelise | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM