Fluffy’s Football Forecast (Eagles-Falcons)

The 2018 NFL season gets underway Thursday when the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles open their season at Lincoln Financial Field against the Atlanta Falcons, whom they had beaten in the playoffs. That means it's time for another season of Fluffy's Football Forecast!

My dog, Fluffy, has been forecasting football for the last few years and is very good at it. Now that we have sports betting in New Jersey, I'm hoping he gets even better! The Eagles will start Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles at quarterback in place of Carson Wentz.

Let's see how this affects Fluffy's pick!

