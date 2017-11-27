Fluffy goes undefeated in choosing NFL winners!

And a Fluffy shall lead them! After starting out strong then slumping a bit on the football forecast, my dog Fluffy got all three games right this past weekend starting on Thanksgiving night when the Redskins beat the Giants 20-10.

Sunday saw both local teams playing at one and Fluffy was right on target picking the Eagles to beat the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers to take it to the Jets, as if the referees didn't do that to them as well.

Who knows, this could be the start of a Fluffy forecasting frenzy that could take us right to the Super Bowl, although I wouldn't bet the Christmas money on him. Unless of course it was the money I was going to spend on his present!

