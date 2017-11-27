Fluffy goes undefeated in choosing NFL winners!

And a Fluffy shall lead them! After starting out strong then slumping a bit on the football forecast, my dog Fluffy got all three games right this past weekend starting on Thanksgiving night when the Redskins beat the Giants 20-10.

Sunday saw both local teams playing at one and Fluffy was right on target picking the Eagles to beat the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers to take it to the Jets, as if the referees didn't do that to them as well.

Who knows, this could be the start of a Fluffy forecasting frenzy that could take us right to the Super Bowl, although I wouldn't bet the Christmas money on him. Unless of course it was the money I was going to spend on his present!

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Fluffy's Football Forecast, Newsletter
Categories: Steve Trevelise, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top