Florida Fart Fight: Coming soon to New Jersey

A violent fight at a Cherry Hill Wawa on Nov. 17 between two women in line ended in the street .

The argument involved one of the women cursing loudly, and this is no surprise to anyone. Waiting on lines at stores tends to bring out the worst in people. Another case in point: On Nov. 28, At a Dania Beach, Florida Dollar General store, a woman has been arrested for threatening a man with a knife when he complained about her loud flatulence .

This also is not a shocking story. Not because of the trigger — in this case the passing of gas loudly — but because of the fact that people just stand too close to the people in front of them in line. Store lines are rife with this type of misbehavior, especially in New Jersey. Let’s face it. As the most densely populated state in the country, we are all nearly on top of each other. Not to mention the fact that we are not necessarily the most polite people in the world and have no problem getting in each other’s faces and speaking our minds.

I have seen arguments over people’s proximity to each other in the line at stores. A friend of mine was beaten by a woman who thought she was too close to her in a line, so if I have to guess that stories like the Florida flatulence fight are actually more likely to happen here in Jersey than anywhere else.

I know that there is wind-passing protocol and I won’t get into that here. But I guarantee you that the stress and anxiety brought on by the holiday season coupled with the sometimes brash behavior of Jerseyans will probably bring more of these types of public arguments to the news here.

Watch out, NJ, the fart fights are on the way.

