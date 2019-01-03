Flemington Furs is closing its NJ flagship store for good

A New Jersey landmark business is closing its doors for a final time in Hunterdon County.

In a letter sent to past customers, Flemington Furs announced the liquidation of its inventory “after 98 years of being a family held business." It also promotes the store’s “final sale ... no returns or exchanges.”

The store had been slated as an anchor tenant in the Courthouse Square project, which includes the historic Union Hotel. That received Planning Board approval in October.

Flemington Furs was founded in the 1920s in the same location where it is today. It eventually became a part owner of Liberty Village Premium Outlets.

The company also has a store in Manalapan on Route 9 and opened a Huntington, Long Island, store three years ago.