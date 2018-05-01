Five things a child with autism wants you to know

ThinkStock

1. Autism is a disorder, but it does not define the totality of me. I have autism, but I am a lot more than that. In many ways I am just like a typical child; I have hopes, dreams, things I love and things I hate but I might not be able to articulate them. That doesn’t mean I don’t have them, you just may have to dig deeper and be patient to find them.

2. I am a very literal thinker. Puns, metaphors, and sarcasm are probably lost on me. Don’t tell me to go “back to the drawing board.” Tell me to start over.

3. I am very visually oriented. Show me how to do something instead of just telling me. You will probably need to show me more than once because I require a great deal of repetition to learn a task. I may also struggle with language so giving me a visual is very helpful. Please differentiate between what I won’t do and what I can’t do. I may not respond to your request because it is not concrete enough. Tell me (and show me) exactly what you want and you might be surprised how willing I can be.

4. I need help in social interactions. I may be sitting by myself in the lunchroom or standing by myself on the playground but that does not mean I want to be alone. I find it very hard to initiate contact, but if you make the effort and have patience, I can be a very good friend.

5. I can struggle with sensory perception. Lights that are fine for you may be too bright for me and sounds that are pleasing to you may be overpowering to me. I am not melting down because I am a bad kid, it is just that I am on sensory overload and can’t sort it all out. Please be patient with me.

In short, be patient with me, I want to be liked just like everyone else.

More from New Jersey 101.5

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: autism, Newsletter
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top