Five school buses crash, dozens hurt in Medford Lakes

MEDFORD LAKES — As many as 35 people could be injured in a crash involving five school buses, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of Lenape Trail and Tuckerton Road, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Medford Lakes Police Department. Initial estimates from the department have 17 people being taken to the hospital for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries. The supervisor said there could be as many as 35 patients in all.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office confirmed 23 children and one staff member suffered what are believed to be minor injuries in the crash, which occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday. All 24 were taken to Virtua Voorhees and Virtua Mount Holly Hospitals for treatment.

In addition to those taken to the hospital 67 campers and 10 staff members were taken back to the JCC Camps at Medford where the buses originated from, according to the prosecutor's office. A woman who answered a call from New Jersey 101.5 said the camps had no comment on the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.