Five New Jersey restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’
New Jersey is known far and wide for our restaurants, and national television shows have taken notice. Shows like Guilty Pleasures, Man Vs. Food, and Burger Land have highlighted Garden State eateries, but one of the most popular shows on the TV Food Network, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has made repeated visits to New Jersey. Here are five of the many restaurants that have been featured and the highlighted dish:
1. Hightstown Diner — The Vegetarian Sandwich
2. Dolce and Clementes in Robbinsville — Italian Classics
3. The Vincentown Diner — Gigantic Meatloaf and Triple Decker Apple Pie French Toast
4. The Jersey Girl Café in Hamilton — Steak Sandwich and Chicken Panini
5. Bagel Street Grill in Plainsboro — Pork Roll on a Bagel
