EDISON — One of two men arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a store last week was taken into custody after shoplifting at another store, according to police.

The two men — identified as Ricky Bryan, 54, of Edison, and Matthew S. Demko, 31, of Sabinal, Texas — were both arrested within days of a June 15 robbery at Dollar & Deals, according to the Edison Police Department. During the robbery, one of the store employees suffered minor injuries, according to police, while the two masked men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a surveillance video of the incident, store employees are seen fighting back — one of them even hitting one of the robbers with a chair before the duo get away.

Bryant was arrested less than 24 hours after the robbery, when police found him in a parked van in town, according to police. A statement from the police said Bryant has also been connected to two other burglaries, one at the Glow Beauty Bar last month, and one at Ferraro’s Pizzeria on Jan. 12. Police say in the two other incidents Bryant gained access to the businesses through the roof late at night.

He has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demko was arrested on Friday when he was caught shoplifting from the Home Depot on Route 1, police said. He attempted to flee on foot, but was eventually located walking on Main Street, according to police. He has been charged with conspiracy and robbery in connection with the Dollar & Deals robbery, police said.

Both men were being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

