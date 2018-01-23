Contact Us
Make My Homepage

First, he’s hit with a chair in Edison — Then, he’s hit with charges

By Adam Hochron January 23, 2018 4:23 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

EDISON — One of two men arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a store last week was taken into custody after shoplifting at another store, according to police.

The two men — identified as Ricky Bryan, 54, of Edison, and Matthew S. Demko, 31, of Sabinal, Texas — were both arrested within days of a June 15 robbery at Dollar & Deals, according to the Edison Police Department. During the robbery, one of the store employees suffered minor injuries, according to police, while the two masked men made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In a surveillance video of the incident, store employees are seen fighting back — one of them even hitting one of the robbers with a chair before the duo get away.

Bryant was arrested less than 24 hours after the robbery, when police found him in a parked van in town, according to police. A statement from the police said Bryant has also been connected to two other burglaries, one at the Glow Beauty Bar last month, and one at Ferraro’s Pizzeria on Jan. 12. Police say in the two other incidents Bryant gained access to the businesses through the roof late at night.

He has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demko was arrested on Friday when he was caught shoplifting from the Home Depot on Route 1, police said. He attempted to flee on foot, but was eventually located walking on Main Street, according to police. He has been charged with conspiracy and robbery in connection with the Dollar & Deals robbery, police said.

Both men were being held in the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center.

More From New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM