Firefighter falls though floor during Mount Ephraim fire

MOUNT EPHRAIM — A firefighter fell though a floor of a South Jersey house being renovated during a fire.

Mount Ephraim fire chief Brian Holmes said the firefighter was doing a search of the home on Center Avenue to make sure no one was inside and fell though the floor onto the wood supporting the floor.

The identity of the firefighter was not disclosed by Holmes. He refused medical treatment, Holmes said.

The fire got into the walls leading fire fighters to "really open up" the walls and was brought under control about an hour after the fire was first reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshal.

The fire closed down the Black Horse Pike during the Monday morning commute during the fire.

