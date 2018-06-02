Fire torches playground in Somerville

SOMERVILLE — A mulch fire damaged part of a playground on Friday afternoon.

The flames engulfed the ladders and an open cage on a piece of climbing equipment at John Long Memorial Park, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News video.

Residents told the TV station that only maintenance workers were at the park near Mercer and Green streets at the time of the fire.

Somerville police told MyCentralJersey.com the fire does not appear to be suspicious and was likely the result of a mulch fire.