Giant fire in Frenchtown, multiple businesses destroyed

FRENCHTOWN — A three-alarm fire destroyed a building containing several businesses on Monday night.

Frenchtown Mayor Brad Myhre wrote in a Facebook post that a truck slammed through the front of Galasso's Pizzeria on Bridge Street, displacing several residents as well.

"Most of the Galasso’s building is now rubble and the Frenchtown Cafe located beside the pizzeria has also suffered significant damage," the mayor wrote.

Route 29 remained closed through Frenchtown on Tuesday morning, as of 6:15 a.m.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said it is investigating the fire and would disclose additional details on Tuesday.

