Fire rips through townhouse in Hopewell Township

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A multi-alarm fire at a townhouse sent thick plumes of black smoke into the air late Wednesday morning.

Pennington Fire Company sent all its crews to the fire at 614 Pebble Creek Court and reported some people were trapped inside the two story home, according to a series of messages on their Twitter account.

Photo journalist Brian McCarthy said the smoke could be seen from several miles away as he drove to the scene on nearby Federal City Road.

While temperatures were not as frigid as the past several days, it was around 25 degrees as the flames broke out. A tweet declared the fire under control just before 1 p.m.

McCarthy said neighbors came out to watch the firefighting effort and hugged each other. A car was sitting in the driveway of the home. Firefighters ran hoses through a second floor window.

Township police could not provide details about the blaze early Wednesday afternoon.

