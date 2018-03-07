Fire rips Lakewood building during ‘thundersnow’ storm

LAKEWOOD — Firefighters from several municipalities were furiously battling a large fire at a business park in this township Wednesday afternoon.

The fire at 144 Cross St. was reported about 2:20 p.m. by a man who said he heard a "loud explosion"

Investigators did not know for certain Wednesday whether the fire could have been ignited by lightning.

Photos published by The Lakewood Scoop show tall flames erupting from the roof.

The nor'easter was expected to dump several inches of snow in parts of the state. People across the state have reported hearing thunder.

The building is in a business park including a welding shop, police said.

Firefighters from Jackson, Toms River, Brick and Point Pleasant were among the fire companies that provided assistance.

Authorities also notified JCP&L and New Jersey Natural Gas, police said.

Authorities closed Cross between River and Massachusetts avenues.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .