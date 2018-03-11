Fire destroys NJ glass blowing business

HILLSBOROUGH — A Central Jersey business suffered extensive damage from a fire early Sunday morning.

Flames broke out in a section of Belle Mead Hot Glass on Route 206 in Hillsborough around 1:20 a.m., according to Pamela Borek, spokeswoman for the township. No one was inside the building at the time but the building was determined to be uninhabitable.

Borek said there were no injuries in connection with the fire which does not appear to be suspicious but remained under investigation by Hillsborough Police and the Hillsborough Fire Safety Bureau.

Route 206 was closed until the around 6:30 a.m. for the fire.

Hillsborough Fire Department stations 36, 37, 38, Neshanic Fire Company. 48, Millstone Valley Fire Department , Manville Fire Department ., Elizabeth Avenue Fire Department, Finderne Fire Department , Montgomery Fire Department Station 45, Griggstown Fire Department, Somerset County Fire Coordinators, Hillsborough Township. Fire Safety and the Hillsborough Township Building Department all responded to the fire.

Belle Mead Hot Glass is owned by glass blower Robert Kuster. He has created pieces for homes and businesses including the 60-foot high, 12-foot wide rotating Light of Nations sculpture at the Resort World Casino at the former Aqueduct race track, according to the company's website .

