Fire destroys home of Toms River First Aid Squad captain

TOMS RIVER — A Thursday morning fire destroyed the home of a first aid squad captain.

In a report obtained by the Asbury Park Press, investigators determined the fire at the Rolling Hills Court house started as a result of "combustible materials" that were too close to a space heater.

The accidental fire destroyed the home of Capt. Alyssa Golembeski, who lived with relatives who also are part of the squad.

A neighbor reported seeing flames and smoke from the garage and alerted authorities. Golembeski was trapped in the basement and with the help of a neighbor, three Toms River workers and a Toms River police officer, were able to coach her out of the home. She suffered minor burns.

Damage from a fire at the home of Toms River First Aid Squad Captain Alyssa Golembeski (The Lakewood Scoop)

The family lost all of their possessions except the clothes on their backs, according to Toms River police. Two pet birds, a pet rabbit, and one of their dogs were killed in the fire.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family in the hopes of raising money to buy clothes and toiletries.