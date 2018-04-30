Fire damages Ocean County shopping center

JACKSON — A three-alarm fire damaged part of an Ocean County shopping center on Sunday night.

Yellow police tape surrounded the Brook Plaza on County Line Road at New Prospect Road in Jackson Monday morning, as investigators continued their work to determine the cause of the fire.

The fire started in the utility room of the Trophies & Awards store and was reported at 10:20 p.m., according to Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy. It spread to three adjacent stores. The fire was brought under control by 11:30 p.m.

The fire remained under investigation Monday by the Ocean County Fire Marshal.

Smoke was coming from the roof of the building, according to the Lakewood Scoop, with a large fire and ambulance response.

The plaza includes a Planet Fitness, Dollar General, Chicken Holiday and the Jackson Farmer's Market.

Jackson Police have not yet returned a message seeking additional information.