Fire damages North Brunswick condo building

NORTH BRUNSWICK — Fire gutted 12 units of a Central Jersey condominium complex late Saturday night.

The three-story building at the Governor's Point Complex off Route 1 behind the Regal Commerce Center theater was engulfed in flames and the units declared uninhabitable, according to North Brunswick police. Red Cross New Jersey assisted five people from three families with temporary shelter and clothing.

All occupants of the building were accounted for and there were no injuries, according to police.

South Brunswick firefighters were among the surrounding departments to respond to the fire.

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene to make sure hot spots don't flare up.

The North Brunswick Police Department, North Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office, Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, and Middlesex County Fire Marshal's are investigating the fire.

