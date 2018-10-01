Fire damages Brock Farms storage building

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A two-alarm fire damaged a storage building at Brock Farms on Sunday night.

The fire sent thick black smoke into the air from the farm on Route 9 in Freehold Township.

Freehold Township police the fire was under investigation with assistance from the Monmouth County Fire Marshal's Office but it is not considered suspicious.

Companies from Freehold Borough, Manalapan and Marlboro also responded to the fire.

Brock Farms also has a location on Route 34 in Colts Neck.

