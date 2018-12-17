Finally dry … for just a few days

Rain at the end of last week, rain at the end of this week. That's Christmas season past and future here in mid-December 2018. But for the present in New Jersey, we'll avoid the wet stuff to begin the final push to Dec. 25.

The only weather worry on this Monday is a spate of flurries or snow showers in the northwest part of the state in the late afternoon hours. Otherwise, we can expect partly sunny skies and a range of temperatures from the upper 30s in the location of that snow chance to the mid-40s in Central and South Jersey.

Clouds clear out overnight, with lows dipping into the mid-20s — more like 30 in urban areas.

Tuesday turns brightly sunny, with high temps in the mid-30s to around 40, and Wednesday is just partly cloudy, with highs ranging from the lower to mid-40s.

Then, rain is slated to accompany an unseasonable warmup on Thursday, but Dan will have more details on that as the week goes along.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Tuesday, Dec. 18. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

