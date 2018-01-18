Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Fighting addiction — the CFC Loud N Clear Foundation can help

By Bill Spadea January 18, 2018 6:02 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

So many people in New Jersey are struggling with addiction or have a friend or family member fighting to get sober that there is no simple solution. It’s easy for politicians to talk about drug addiction as a disease, spending millions of taxpayer dollars on public service announcements. It’s easy to use taxpayer resources to vilify pharmaceutical companies. What’s not easy is to solve the problem. It also hasn’t been easy to watch the epidemic grow in our state while recovery beds for poor and uninsured people dropped precipitously.

Christie spent millions on self promotion identifying him with solution that has eluded political leaders across the nation. As if an ad campaign would be the answer. Think about how the ad money could have helped actual victims. Think about how those millions could have been spent empowering private groups directly involved in intervention and recovery.

One of those groups is lead by my friends Lynn Regan and her son, Daniel. He’s a recovered addict and has dedicated his life to saving others and helping them beat addiction. This is about action, not awareness. Everyone is aware of the crisis. It’s hands on help that is needed now. I’m proud to say that along with my podcast co-host, Jessica Nutt, we’ve been hosting, emceeing and promoting events raising money for the group for a couple years now.

Look for us at the annual Winter Gala on Friday, March 9th at Battleground Country Club in Manalapan!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Bill Spadea | Featured Videos | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM