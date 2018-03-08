Fighting addiction in NJ — #ActionNotAwareness

Over the years, I've had the privilege of working with one of New Jersey's strongest organizations when it comes to battling addiction. CFC Loud N Clear is at the forefront of the battle.

Every year, they do several events to raise money that will be put into direct action plans to combat addiction, support families and save lives. The annual gala is going to be held this Friday, March 9th at the Battleground County Club. It's sold out, but you can still help the cause by visiting and contributing to this worthy cause.

My podcast co-host Jessica Nutt will be on hand to help me emcee the event and help take the event to the next level with a silent auction and raffle. Daniel and Lynn Regan joined me on the air Thursday morning to discuss the group and their critical mission. Although, this tweet may be just a bit over the top...

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea .

More from New Jersey 101.5: