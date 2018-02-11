Fight at Jersey City mall ends with two hospitalized, police say

JERSEY CITY — Two young men were hospitalized after a fight inside a North Jersey mall on Saturday night.

Jersey City Police said the three men including a got into a fight inside the Newport Centre mall around 6:30 p.m. The fight was ongoing and wound up inside the JC Penney store.

One 20-year-old man was treated at Jersey City Medical Center for multiple stab wounds while a 21-year-old man was treated for wounds to his hands but police said he has not been cooperative. A third man refused to be hospitalized. Police did not disclose the identities of anyone involved.

Witnesses told CBS New York the bedding department was a mess and blood stains were left on the floor after the fight. A witness told the news outlet one person had a gun and the other had a knife.

