FedEx truck torn in half trying to get under Holmdel overpass

HOLMDEL — A FedEx truck that tried to get under an NJ Transit overpass lost its top and its load of packages on Monday.

Video from CBS New York of the scene on Laurel Avenue showed the tractor trailer split in two, with its top sheared off and packages spread on the road.

The overpass on NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line allows for trucks 12 feet, 5 inches tall, according to Holmdel Police. It is a main local road that carries traffic from the Garden State Park. past the AT&T facility to Route 35 and then Route 36. It was closed for several hours on Monday afternoon.

Police said the truck was the only vehicle involved and the driver was hospitalized for minor injuries.

NJ Transit track and bridge inspectors found no damage from the incident and rail service was not disrupted, according to spokesman Jim Smith.

