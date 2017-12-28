Contact Us
FBI raids NJ home over threats on Rockefeller Center, other locations

By Patrick Lavery December 28, 2017 5:43 AM
JERSEY CITY — Federal agents and local police converged on a home in the Jersey City Heights section Wednesday morning, investigating a series of letters that appeared to threaten several locations in New Jersey and New York, authorities said.

NBC New York, citing investigators, reported that no arrests were made during the search at 162 Oakland Ave., but that the identity of the person who likely wrote the letters is known to law enforcement. Sources also told NBC that that person may be angry, even emotionally disturbed, although neighbors interviewed by NJ.com said everyone who lives in the home seems “very nice.”

No specific, potential New Jersey targets were made public, but federal authorities told NBC that one of the letters claimed a possible attack on Rockefeller Center. The investigation has not revealed a link to ISIS, nor does it concern an active plot or threat, NBC reported.

Patrick Lavery produces “New Jersey’s First News” and is New Jersey 101.5’s morning drive breaking news reporter. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

